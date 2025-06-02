Murdered actor Jonathan Joss, suspected shooter had ongoing dispute, neighbors say

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors say Jonathan Joss, an actor known for his role in “King of the Hill,” who was shot dead on his San Antonio property Sunday night, had an ongoing dispute with the man accused of killing him.

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, has been booked into the Bexar County jail on a charge of murder.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM : Jonathan Joss of ‘King of the Hill,’ ‘Parks and Rec’ killed in San Antonio shooting

Neighbors told KSAT 12 News that the suspect lives in a home a few doors down from the property that Joss once called home, located in the 200 block of Dorsey Street.

The property, now a vacant lot, is where Joss’ childhood home had stood until it was destroyed in a fire this past January.

Since that time, neighbors say they would see the 59-year-old actor return to check on things there and pick up his mail. They say he appeared to be doing just that when he arrived there Sunday evening.

One woman who wanted to hide her identity says she noticed Joss standing toward the edge of his property, arguing with someone in a car.

“I had just gotten into my vehicle, turned it on, and so my back was to them. I didn’t see when it happened. That’s when gunshots rang out,” she said.

The neighbor said she quickly took cover, ducking down in her own car, until she heard the other vehicle speed away.

“Then that’s when I looked up and saw (Joss) on the ground,” the neighbor said.

It’s still unclear exactly what led to the shooting, although neighbors told KSAT 12 News the two men had ongoing tension between them.

They say Joss, who made a name for himself voicing the character “John Redcorn” in the animated series, “King of the Hill,” also made his presence known in the neighborhood, and not always in a good way.

“Just different things. He would argue with different people,” said the unidentified neighbor. “It could be over dogs. It could be over trash.”

Another neighbor who also spoke anonymously said Joss could be a polarizing figure, often involved in disputes with people up and down the street.

“We would see him down the street yelling, ranting and raving,” she said. “Other times, he could be really sweet.”

Several people there agreed that Joss was protective of his property, even after his home burned down.

“He would come out. Maybe somebody would drive by his home,” the anonymous neighbor said. “He didn’t like people driving in front of his home.”

San Antonio police have not released details yet about the confrontation that led to the shooting.

In addition to his role on “King of the Hill,” Joss appeared in several movies and TV productions, including a recurring role on “Parks and Recreation.”