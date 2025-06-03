‘There is a hole in my heart’: Actor Jonathan Joss mourned following fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Jonathan Joss, a Native American actor best known for voicing John Redcorn on the animated series “King Of The Hill,” was shot and killed over the weekend in San Antonio. He was 59.

The shooting happened Sunday at his property on Dorsey Street, where he no longer resided. San Antonio police arrested Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, in connection with the shooting.

Robert Rios, a longtime friend of Joss, said the two had just performed together Saturday night in Austin.

“I was very fortunate to have spent the last few hours of his life with him,” Rios said. “He was only at that house to check for a royalty check.”

Rios described the years-long tension between Joss and the suspect, whom he characterized as homophobic.

Joss, of Comanche descent, had a wide-ranging career in film and television, including appearances in Parks and Recreation, Walker, Texas Ranger, and Comanche Moon. Outside of acting, he was a passionate musician who performed Native American folk rock.

“There is a hole in my heart where he used to be,” Rios said, quoting one of Joss’ songs. “I’d say I miss you, brother, and I’ll see you again soon.”

Joss’ partner, in a social media post Monday, said the two had returned to the Dorsey Street residence to check the mail when they discovered the remains of one of their dogs.

The post said this caused emotional distress, which escalated when a man began yelling homophobic slurs before allegedly opening fire.

“When that man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life,” the post said.

Police have not confirmed the sequence of events but acknowledged the allegations in a statement Monday.

“Our investigation has found no evidence whatsoever to indicate that Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation,” police said in a statement. “Should any new evidence come to light, we will charge the suspect accordingly.”

