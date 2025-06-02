Jonathan Joss of ‘King of the Hill,’ ‘Parks and Rec’ killed in San Antonio shooting, sources say

SAN ANTONIO – Jonathan Joss, a voice actor in “King Of The Hill” and “Parks and Recreation,” was shot and killed at his San Antonio property on Sunday, sources told KSAT.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive near Pleasanton Road on the South Side.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states that when officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old shooting victim near the road.

Life-saving measures were attempted; however, the man was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the man killed, but two sources told KSAT that Joss was the victim and his next of kin had been notified.

A 59-year-old man was detained, police said. It’s unclear if he is facing charges.

It is not yet clear what prompted the shooting.

Joss lost his home in January

Joss lost two dogs and his home in a fire in January.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames but not before it burned the home, a vehicle in the carport and two dogs, Joss told a KSAT crew at the scene.

“This is a house I grew up in. I’m more concerned about my dog that died, but you know what? The good Lord will protect us,” Joss told KSAT.

Joss said his father built the home for his mother in 1957.

Joss told KSAT he had issues with electricity after the home was vandalized. He had been staying in a hotel to keep warm. Joss said he left the house to go eat earlier and thought he had turned everything off. He said he had been using a propane heater in the home for warmth.

“I don’t have a job. I don’t have children. I’m missing one more dog... I don’t have a place to stay,” Joss said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

