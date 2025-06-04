What we know about the death of Jonathan Joss in San Antonio, ongoing feud with suspected shooter

SAN ANTONIO – Jonathan Joss, an actor known for voicing John Redcorn in “King of the Hill,” was shot and killed at his South Side property in San Antonio amid an ongoing feud with neighbor Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, according to police.

Alvarez, who has been charged with murder and released on bail, told officers, “I shot him," immediately after he was taken into custody on Sunday, a police report obtained by KSAT stated.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive near Pleasanton Road, the site of where Joss’ home burned back in January. He was 59.

>> ‘I shot him’: Suspect admitted to killing actor Jonathan Joss amid ongoing feud, report states

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but neighbor reactions and police reports suggest ongoing issues tied to the Joss home. Officers were called to the property more than 60 times in less than two years, according to San Antonio Police Department records.

Joss, of Comanche descent, had a wide-ranging career in film and television and was featured in many television shows and movies, including “King of the Hill” from seasons two to 13.

Joss also played Chief Ken Hotate in “Parks and Recreation” and appeared in the 2010 Coen Brothers’ film “True Grit.” Outside of acting, he was a passionate musician who performed Native American folk rock.

He attended McCollum High School and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University.

Since his death, his friends, colleagues and fans have honored his life and legacy with heartfelt tributes.

Here’s a closer look at Joss, his career and the circumstances surrounding his death:

Suspected shooter told police, ‘I shot him’

According to a San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT, Alvarez told officers, “I shot him,” immediately after he was taken into custody.

The report said a woman drove Joss and another person from Austin to the Dorsey Street property to check the mail.

On Sunday, the driver pulled into the driveway and parked while she waited for Joss and the other passenger, the report said. On Monday, Joss’ husband posted on Facebook that he was at the scene when he died.

They told the woman they would be ready to leave in about five minutes, the report said.

Alvarez drove up and parked directly behind the woman’s car, according to the report, and the woman watched as an argument ensued between Joss and Alvarez. She told police that Alvarez threatened to shoot Joss with a gun and then fired a rifle.

Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alvarez was detained without incident and immediately told an officer, “I shot him,” the report said. His weapons were seized.

The police report does not indicate a motive.

Alvarez’s bond conditions include full house arrest, random drug testing and no possession of firearms.

Joss had an ongoing feud with Alvarez

Neighbors told KSAT that Joss had an ongoing dispute with Alvarez — a claim that is supported by police reports.

Alvarez resides just a few doors down from Joss’s former home, neighbors said.

One woman who asked to remain anonymous said she noticed Joss standing toward the edge of his property on Sunday, arguing with someone in a car.

“I had just gotten into my vehicle, turned it on, and so my back was to them,” she said. “I didn’t see when it happened — that’s when gunshots rang out.”

The woman said she quickly took cover, ducking down in her own car, until she heard the other vehicle speed away and saw Joss on the ground.

Another neighbor said Joss would argue with different people over various things. One resident who also spoke anonymously said Joss could be a polarizing figure, often involved in disagreements with people up and down the street.

“We would see him down the street yelling, ranting and raving,” she said. “Other times, he could be really sweet.”

Robert Rios, a longtime friend of Joss, said he knew of the years-long tension between Joss and the suspect, whom he characterized as homophobic.

Police called to Joss’ home over 60 times since 2023

Officers were called to Joss’ home on Dorsey Street more than 60 times in less than two years, according to San Antonio police records.

In all, police said 66 calls were made for various reasons to the home that date back to September 2023.

Here is a breakdown of some of the calls:

13 disturbance with a neighbor calls 1 involved a gun 1 involved a knife

1 disturbance involving a gun call (not associated with a neighbor)

1 fire call

10 mental health calls

4 welfare check calls

Police said other frequent calls made to Joss’ address since September 2023 also include reasons labeled as “patrol by” (eight calls) and “miscellaneous” (seven calls).

On Oct. 10, 2023, a San Antonio police officer responded to Joss’ home on a possible disturbance involving a gun call. The person who called 911 reportedly witnessed Joss naked in the street holding a rifle.

According to a police report, an officer arrived at Joss’ home and called for him to come out. When Joss stepped out of the home, the officer said Joss remained naked except for a “window curtain” that “wrapped around his genitals.”

In the report, the officer wrote that Joss appeared to be nervous and confused. Joss told the officer that he had repeatedly heard the sounds of doors opening and closing or “a cough or moan” coming from Joss’ vehicle.

“I know someone is after me,” Joss told police. According to the report, he told the officer he believed the CIA was “tracking him.”

With Joss’ permission, two officers went into his home and saw a rifle. The officers confiscated three weapons from Joss’ home for his safety “and the safety of the public,” the police report said.

Officers said they notified MEDCOM, which facilitates the coordination of psychiatric emergency services transfers, about the detention of Joss’ weapons.

Joss was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the police report.

Months later, on June 8, 2024, officers said they received a disturbance with a knife call at Joss’ home. Before arriving at the home, an officer said they looked up Joss’ information and found he had an active warrant on an unrelated criminal mischief charge.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the report said police spoke with Joss, who neighbors said was “walking the streets with a crossbow in his hands, not pointing it at anyone.”

The officer wrote that Joss was “on his property” and “did not have the crossbow or any other weapons on his person” when the officer talked to him.

According to a second police report from the same day and similar time as the first report, another officer spoke to Alvarez, who also complained about Joss “walking outside his home with a crossbow.”

Alvarez also told police that Joss called him names, including “racial slurs.” Alvarez then showed the officer a video of Joss.

According to the second police report, the video showed Joss driving slowly inside his vehicle before he stopped in front of Alvarez’s home, which is a few doors down from his own, and tried to get Alvarez to come out of his house.

Alvarez said he filed multiple complaints detailing how Joss has previously harassed him and Alvarez’s brother, who lives next door, but lamented how nothing has been done, the report said.

According to Alvarez, every time police officers arrived and later left the area, Joss would resume harassing him. On at least one occasion, Joss told Alvarez that he is “coming for him,” police said.

Alvarez also told police he was afraid to leave his wife and kids at home because he alleged Joss was “known to follow them around the neighborhood.”

When police spoke to Joss, he admitted to talking to Alverez about their “dogs fighting with each other,” but denied his harassment claims. Joss also told police the video of him driving was about showing “his partner something” and not at all connected to Alvarez.

Due to the then-active criminal mischief warrant, authorities said Joss was booked that day into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Joss lost his home in January

Joss lost two dogs and his home in a fire in January.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames, but not before it burned the home, a vehicle in the carport and two dogs, Joss told KSAT at the scene.

Joss said his father built the home for his mother in 1957.

He told KSAT at the scene that he had wanted to come home and take care of his dogs due to the cold weather. He said the home had been vandalized and he lost electricity.

He said at the time he was using a propane heater in the home for warmth and that he wasn’t sure if he left it on or if someone “came in and did something.”

“I don’t have a job. I don’t have children. I’m missing one more dog. ... I don’t have a place to stay,” Joss said in January.

Watch his full interview below.

Joss’s husband was with him during the shooting

In a Facebook post on Joss’ account, Tristan Kern de Gonzales released a statement that said he and Joss were newlyweds and had married on Valentine’s Day.

Kern de Gonzales said he was with Joss the day he died, and the two were checking mail at the site of their former home on Sunday before the shooting occurred.

When the couple arrived at the property on Sunday, Kern de Gonzales said they found the skull of one of their dogs and its harness, causing him and Joss to yell and cry out in “severe emotional distress.”

A man then approached the two and “started yelling violent homophobic slurs” before raising a gun from his lap and firing, he wrote.

Kern de Gonzales said the two were unarmed and had previously been “harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship.”

“Much of the harassment was openly homophobic,” he wrote on Facebook.

Police have not confirmed the sequence of events but acknowledged the allegations in a statement Monday.

“Our investigation has found no evidence whatsoever to indicate that Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation,” police said in a statement. “Should any new evidence come to light, we will charge the suspect accordingly.”

Kern de Gonzales said Joss pushed him out of the way during the shooting.

“He saved my life,” Kern de Gonzales wrote, and said he told Joss “how much he was loved.”

Kern de Gonzales said they were in the process of looking for a home and planning their future. In another post, he said he has no current plans for a “celebration of life” for Joss and donations are not needed.

“To everyone who supported him, his fans, his friends, know that he valued you deeply. He saw you as family,” Kern de Gonzales wrote. “My focus now is on protecting Jonathan’s legacy and honoring the life we built together.”

Joss performed in Austin over the weekend

Joss reportedly showed up at a reunion with his “King of the Hill” co-stars at Austin’s ATX TV Festival on Friday and had a “meltdown,” according to a thread on Reddit. Reddit users said Joss rambled and interrupted the panel, and he said that his house burned down because he was gay.

Fans shared their support for Joss — and later their condolences — in the thread.

Rios told KSAT that he and Joss had just performed together Saturday night in Austin.

“I was very fortunate to have spent the last few hours of his life with him,” Rios said. “He was only at that house to check for a royalty check.”

Tributes pouring in

Since his death, tributes have poured in remembering Joss.

In a statement to PEOPLE, actor Nick Offerman said he and his “Parks and Recreation” costars have been texting each other about Joss all day.

“We’re just heartbroken,” Offerman wrote, in part. “Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy.”

On Monday, actor Chris Pratt posted a screenshot of an article about Joss’s death, writing, in part, “RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude ... Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones.

Candles, flowers, and notes were placed in a makeshift memorial for voice actor Jonathan Joss. (KSAT)

In a post to Facebook, OLLU remembered Joss as “a gifted actor” and said the actor had graduated from the university’s communications and theater program in 1990.

“Jonathan remained a proud member of our university community and a trailblazer in his field, the post said, in part. ”His work and advocacy have left a lasting impact, and his legacy will continue to inspire."

The American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions said in a statement that Joss was “a powerful voice for Indigenous representation and cultural pride.”

“He was a friend and relative, and we at AIT-SCM were deeply honored by his support ... Jonathan’s lifelong contributions and dedication to elevating Native visibility have had a profound impact on many, and his absence leaves a significant void,” AIT-SCM wrote, in part.

A memorial has also been set up at the site of the shooting.

Candles, flowers, and notes are left at a make-shift memorial for voice actor Jonathan Joss who was recently killed, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Read also: