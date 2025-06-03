Celebrities, community react to actor Jonathan Joss’ fatal shooting in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrities and community members have taken to social media to remember actor Jonathan Joss after he was fatally shot Sunday night at his South Side property.

Joss, known for roles in “King of the Hill” and “Parks and Recreation,” was shot during a deadly confrontation that led to the arrest of his neighbor, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez.

>> ‘I shot him’: Suspect admitted to killing actor Jonathan Joss amid ongoing feud, report states

The actor’s “Parks and Recreation” cast members, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman, expressed their sympathies.

In an Instagram story, Pratt wrote, “Damn. RIP Jonathan. He played Ken Hotate in Parks and was also in Mag 7. Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones.”

Offerman told PEOPLE in a statement that the rest of the cast was “heartbroken” and had been “texting together about it all day.”

“Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy,” Offerman wrote.

The “Parks and Recreation” Instagram account made a post honoring Joss’ role in the series.

“King of the Hill” creators Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and current showrunner Saladin Patterson released a statement on the show’s Instagram account. Adult Swim, the programming block that aired the show, also made a post.

Joss voiced character “John Redcorn” on the show since 1997 and is expected to appear in the reboot in August.

In a Facebook post, Our Lady of the Lake University remembered the alumnus and his time as part of the school’s communications and theater program.

It is with profound sadness that Our Lady of the Lake University shares the news of the passing of alumnus Jonathan Joss... Posted by OLLU - Our Lady of the Lake University on Monday, June 2, 2025

The American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions extended their condolences to Joss’ family and said the actor was a “powerful voice for Indigenous representation and cultural pride.”

“Jonathan’s lifelong contributions and dedication to elevating Native visibility have had a profound impact on many, and his absence leaves a significant void,” the organization said in a statement.

