KSAT presses city for answers on delayed South Side community center project

SAN ANTONIO – Construction on a new community center on the South Side is apparently delayed, and KSAT is pressing the city to find out when work will begin.

KSAT started looking into the delay to build the new Father Roman Community Center after viewer Olga Martinez raised her concerns during Thursday’s KSAT Conversation at Don Pedro’s.

Martinez said the city demolished the original community center at Villa Coronado Park, south of Loop 410, a few years ago.

An October 2023 structural assessment deemed the building “structurally unsound.” The building was later recommended for demolition and replacement, according to a June 2024 City of San Antonio presentation.

Construction was set to begin Tuesday, with completion scheduled for July 11, 2027, according to a TDLR filing from December 2025.

KSAT stopped by the park on Friday, May 15. Our crew did not see any sign of construction.

“We want a definite day of when this is going to be started so we can, you know, get excited and the kids can know... the gym’s going to come up,” said Martinez. “Something to look forward to.”

KSAT followed through and emailed the city’s Public Works department, the Parks and Recreation Department, and District 3 Councilwoman Viagran’s office.

Nick Olivier, the Public Relations & Marketing manager, told KSAT Friday afternoon that construction is now expected to begin in the summer between July and September, but did not provide a specific date or give a reason for the delay. Olivier said the project is set to be completed in Summer 2027.

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