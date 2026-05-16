Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
86º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Live Oak PD: 5 arrested in connection with identity theft, mail theft investigation
2 children found dead in burned vehicle; mother charged with capital murder, San Antonio police say
Window company owner who left San Antonio to avoid disgruntled customers arrested on felony theft charges
Where to watch Spurs-Timberwolves Game 6 on Friday night
3-year-old boy found in Live Oak reunited with parents, police say
Ex-San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison on wire fraud charge
Missing woman found dead in van on Northwest Side, sheriff’s office says
Here are the donors bankrolling John Cornyn and Ken Paxton’s record-breaking Senate primary
Softening housing market sends San Antonio and Bexar County scrambling
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Affidavit: Man accused of threatening to bomb City Hall, targeting Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

Kendall Durand, 44, was arrested on Thursday

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Kendall Durand, 44. (Comal County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A New Braunfels man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly threatening to bomb City Hall, targeting San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, according to an arrest affidavit.

It is the third arrest for deadly threats targeting Jones since she took office in June 2025.

Recommended Videos

>> ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones

Kendal Durand, 44, left a voicemail to the mayor’s office, which alarmed staff and caused “fear,” the affidavit stated.

“I will have the Mexican drug cartel plant a bomb in your office if you don’t clear the food in this area,” Durand said in the voicemail, according to the affidavit.

The San Antonio Police Department linked the voicemail’s phone number to Durand’s New Braunfels home, near Canyon Lake, and contacted the New Braunfels Police Department, the affidavit read.

Durand had apparently “made similar statements to staff at a animal hospital” on Wednesday, records show. Both threatening voicemail phone numbers matched, and Durand was arrested by NBPD.

He was virtually booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday. He entered the Comal County Jail in person on Friday and faces a charge of terroristic threat, jail records show.

In a statement to KSAT sent by the mayor’s spokesperson, Jones said she is “thankful for the quick response of the Fusion Center and SAPD in apprehending this individual.”

“Political violence has no place in our city,” the mayor said.

Read more related coverage from KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...