Affidavit: Man accused of threatening to bomb City Hall, targeting Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

SAN ANTONIO – A New Braunfels man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly threatening to bomb City Hall, targeting San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, according to an arrest affidavit.

It is the third arrest for deadly threats targeting Jones since she took office in June 2025.

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Kendal Durand, 44, left a voicemail to the mayor’s office, which alarmed staff and caused “fear,” the affidavit stated.

“I will have the Mexican drug cartel plant a bomb in your office if you don’t clear the food in this area,” Durand said in the voicemail, according to the affidavit.

The San Antonio Police Department linked the voicemail’s phone number to Durand’s New Braunfels home, near Canyon Lake, and contacted the New Braunfels Police Department, the affidavit read.

Durand had apparently “made similar statements to staff at a animal hospital” on Wednesday, records show. Both threatening voicemail phone numbers matched, and Durand was arrested by NBPD.

He was virtually booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday. He entered the Comal County Jail in person on Friday and faces a charge of terroristic threat, jail records show.

In a statement to KSAT sent by the mayor’s spokesperson, Jones said she is “thankful for the quick response of the Fusion Center and SAPD in apprehending this individual.”

“Political violence has no place in our city,” the mayor said.

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