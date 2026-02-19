SAPD: Man arrested, accused of threatening Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’s life in social media post

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man Wednesday accused of threatening the execution of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones in a social media post.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KSAT, Ignacio Zuniga III, 44, made the comment Sunday morning on the X, formerly known as Twitter, account of a San Antonio news outlet. Zuniga has been charged with retaliation, which is considered a third-degree felony.

“More wasted money, (sic) stop voting democrat (sic) Bexar County,” the Feb. 15 post read. “We should be hunting these evil demons down and executing them, starting with @Mayor_GOJ (the X account of Jones).”

Documents show the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, which is managed by the San Antonio Police Department, reviewed the post and shared it with SAPD officers on Tuesday.

Authorities later reached out to X, which suspended the account. The social media platform also provided investigators with the phone number, email address and other IP addresses associated with the user, the affidavit states.

Police said it cross-referenced the information with law enforcement resources to identify the X user as Zuniga.

Upon arrival at his home, Zuniga told SAPD investigators he had not made any posts to X because his account was suspended, but he “could not recall why or when,” according to his arrest warrant.

When asked for his phone number, police said Zuniga provided a number that matched the number tied to the X account, but he provided a different email address than the one associated with the account.

According to a SAPD report, covert officers arrested Zuniga Wednesday without incident.

After Zuniga was arrested Wednesday, jail records show he was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to county court records, a judge set Zuniga’s bond at $125,000.

Zuniga is now the second person arrested and accused of retaliation against Jones since she was inaugurated as San Antonio mayor on June 18, 2025.

Four weeks after her inauguration, in August 2025, police arrested Marcus Olvera, 25, and charged him with retaliation after allegedly writing "we need to kill the mayor" in an X post referring to the Project Marvel sports and entertainment district development plan.

Olvera, according to Bexar County court records, is still awaiting indictment in his case.

Following Olvera’s arrest, KSAT Investigates reported on SAPD officers providing after-hours security at Jones’ home.

Multiple SAPD sources, who spoke with KSAT Investigates at the time on the condition of anonymity, said the department provided Jones a ballistic vest at her request, shortly after she was elected mayor in June.

The request for the wearable vest was made prior to the August social media threat, sources told KSAT.

SAPD employs an executive security detail for Jones while she conducts city business, which is in line with protective measures provided to previous mayors of San Antonio.

However, an overnight detail made up of SAPD officers is a unique level of security offered to a San Antonio mayor, sources and a previous mayor told KSAT.

SAPD Chief William McManus released a statement Thursday following Zuniga’s arrest.

“We take comments that threaten harm to an individual seriously and will take the necessary steps to thoroughly investigate these incidents,” McManus said.

KSAT also reached out to Jones’ office for a comment. This story will be updated with her response.

