Inauguration ceremony to be held for Mayor-elect Gina Ortiz Jones, newly elected city council

The 2025-2029 San Antonio City Council will include five new members: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, Edward Mungia (D4), Ric Galvan (D6), Ivalis Meza Gonzalez (D8), and Misty Spears (D9). Mungia has already taken his seat, and the remaining four will be sworn in Jun. 18.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will host its inauguration ceremony on Wednesday to swear in the new mayor and city council.

The inauguration ceremony will start at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

KSAT 12 anchor Ernie Zuniga will emcee the ceremony, which will include special remarks, swearing-in and performances.

Gina Ortiz Jones will be sworn in as mayor. She succeeds Ron Nirenberg, who has served in the city’s top job since 2017. Due to term limits, Nirenberg did not seek re-election.

Ortiz Jones will be the third woman to lead the Alamo City and will serve under the city council’s new four-year terms.

Twenty-seven candidates vied for the open mayor seat. Ortiz Jones defeated opponent Rolando Pablos with 54.3% of the vote in the June 7 runoff race.

The following people will also be sworn in to the city council:

Dr. Sukh Kaur, District 1

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, District 2

Phyllis Viagran, District 3

Edward Mungia, District 4

Teri Castillo, District 5

Ric Galvan, District 6

Marina Alderete Gavito, District 7

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, District 8

Misty Spears, District 9

Marc Whyte, District 10

Ahead of the Thursday evening ceremony, there will also be a city council special meeting at 10 a.m. to canvass the runoff election results, according to a city news release.

During the meeting, newly elected council members will be presented with certificates of election, and outgoing council members will be honored with appreciation plaques.

At 3 p.m., an interfaith blessing for the mayor-elect and newly elected councilmembers will take place at San Fernando Cathedral, the release said, “recognizing the start of a new term in service to the residents of San Antonio.”

