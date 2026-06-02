Northwest Side residents at apartment complex say they’ve gone months without hot water

SAN ANTONIO – Residents living at Mosaic at Medical Apartments along Medical Drive tell KSAT they have been living without hot water for months.

Lorine G. moved to San Antonio from Georgia in August 2025. Since the transition, she said she’s been having hot water issues, and it’s disrupted her daily life. The concern left her frustrated with the lack of communication and action from management.

“I initially experienced no hot water from day one,” Lorine said.

According to Lorine, management acknowledged the issue and told residents that plumbers were working to fix the problem. However, she said that did not last. The issue was not resolved within her particular unit.

The situation has been especially challenging because Lorine serves as a caregiver for her father.

“It’s been a headache because one, I take care of my father who is disabled. He is 75 years old,” Lorine said. “I have to take at least an extra 30-45 minutes to boil water, just so I can have hot water to take a bath. That’s not right.”

Other residents report similar experiences and have since moved out.

“They gave a lot of excuses when I lived here. Oh, it’s the boiler, it’s the heater, the plumbers are coming out,” said former resident Deidra Garcia.

Garcia also grew frustrated with the ongoing issues.

“I got tired working after my 12-hour shifts at the hospital, then come here, and I can’t even shower in my own place,” Garcia said.

Both women said they reported the issue to the City of San Antonio’s Code Enforcement Department. In addition to the lack of hot water, they also filed complaints about insect infestations, road maintenance and other problems they believe have gone unaddressed.

A spokesperson for code enforcement confirmed that the city has received reports of a lack of hot water at the property and that citations related to those violations were issued in May.

The property has been enrolled in the city’s Proactive Apartment Inspection Program (PAIP) since January 23, 2024.

The program is designed to ensure apartment communities comply with minimum housing and property maintenance standards.

According to city records, since entering the program, the property has accumulated significant enforcement activity, including:

563 violation investigations

204 investigations within the last year

61 currently pending investigation cases

77 citations issued to the property

45 citations issued within the last year

$41,422.50 in unpaid municipal court fines

$44,800 in unpaid PAIP fees

City officials said no payments have been made toward those balances as of May 28, 2026.

The property is owned by the Nord Group, out of Farmingdale, New York. KSAT reached out to property management and visited the property’s leasing office to seek answers. We were unable to get further details on the hot water issue and other ongoing concerns from residents.

“Just as they are living comfortably when they leave this property and go home, I would like the same thing,” Lorine said.

For now, Lorine said she plans to move out of the complex when her lease ends. However, she hopes conditions improve for the residents who remain.

Code Enforcement said that, under the PAIP program, Mosaic at Medical Apartments and other enrolled properties will remain on probation for a period of four years. If they fall back into the program, the property will stay in the city’s registry for a full year.

If the property owner fails to correct violations within a reasonable time (normally 10 calendar days) after receiving notification, they will individually constitute points toward enrollment in this program.

The program also includes property owner incentives to improve overall compliance. To be removed from the registry, properties must meet the following requirements:

Have less than two citations within a consecutive six-month period

Correct all the violations

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