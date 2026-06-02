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Local News

San Antonio advocates push for answers months after kittens found dead in plastic bins

Alley Cat Allies is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest, conviction of those responsible

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Months after multiple cats were found dead and dying inside plastic bins, investigators still don’t have a suspect. That’s why animal welfare advocates are stepping up their efforts to change that.

San Antonio Animal Care Services is investigating the incident as animal cruelty. As of June, no arrest has been made.

Alley Cat Allies, an animal welfare organization, is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

In mid-February, Hector Velderraint said he was driving to church down West Gerald Avenue near Somerset Road when he noticed people gathered around two plastic tubs on the side of the road.

“Most of (the cats inside) were already dead at the time, and the rest of them were fighting for air to survive,” Velderraint said.

Velderraint said he reported the case to authorities and helped transport the cats that survived.

“The animals have the smallest voice when it comes to asking for help,” Velderraint said.

Yvonne Saldivar, a volunteer with San Antonio’s Feral Cat Coalition, said she’s been tracking this investigation for months.

“We noticed that we needed help getting the word out,” Saldivar said. “Now we’re posting up flyers.”

She’s hoping not only that someone responsible is caught, but also that the community becomes more involved.

The coalition “trains people in the neighborhood on how to do TNR, which is trap, neuter and return,” Saldivar said.

An ACS spokesperson said the case was not immediately publicized because “investigators were actively working leads and pursuing investigative avenues. Once those efforts were exhausted, the decision was made to seek the public’s assistance in hopes of generating new information.”

“Given the generous Alley Cat Allies reward in connection with this case, we are hopeful the reward may encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist investigators,” the spokesperson said to KSAT via email.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Care Services by calling 311.

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