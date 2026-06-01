When it rains, mud pours: Far West Side residents dealing with drainage issues after recent rains

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Far West Side residents have been living in the Morgan Heights subdivision for roughly a year now, but their backyards look like a construction site.

That’s because residents said runoff water gushes into their backyard anytime it rains.

“There’s no stopping that wall of water when it comes down this hill,” resident Ryan Gooch said. “It just comes straight down and washes everything in its path.”

The water has prevented grass from growing in his backyard, and revealed large chunks of limestone embedded in the ground.

“I saw the tree growing, so I was like, surely there’s some dirt, but no, it’s rock,” Gooch said.

The water has eroded sections of his front yard and created large holes, which Gooch said he has repeatedly had to refill with dirt and rocks.

Gooch believes the builder, Lennar Homes, knew flooding would be an issue and dug “ditches almost between the houses.”

“They built valleys between the house like they knew the water had to go somewhere.” Gooch said.

These gulleys have caused water and sand to build up against the fenceline of his neighbor Sabrina Lopez.

She said she didn’t become aware of the issue until it began to rain.

“{The water is} just pooling,” Lopez said. “I think pretty soon you know maybe {it could} affect our foundation, if we don’t get it fixed.”

Lopez bought pavers to try and stop the flooding. Gooch added a patio slab. Both said neither has worked.

“I mean, what happens next? Is there gonna be foundation work that needs to be done?” Gooch said. “Are they gonna help me out with it? Probably not.”

Both contacted Lennar about the issue, and said they were told sod would be provided to put down in their yards or someone would get back to them.

Lopez said she wants Lennar to build a retaining wall to help alleviate the flooding.

In a statement to KSAT, Lennar said it was “fully committed to addressing drainage issues as soon as the weather allows,” blaming persistent rain delaying its ability to make repairs.

However, when KSAT shared the statement with Lopez and Gooch, they said it was the first time they had heard Lennar had plans to make repairs and alleviate the drainage issue.

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