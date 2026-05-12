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Local News

Despite partial reopening, Leon Valley driver’s license office still experencing temporary closures

Mega Center may experience temporary closures as repairs remain underway, DPS says

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

A flood of leaking pipe water has indefinitely closed the Texas Department of Public Safety driver license mega center in Leon Valley. (KSAT)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Although the Leon Valley driver’s license office has partially reopened, some people arrived to find the office closed.

In a statement to KSAT, the Texas Department of Public Safety clarified that temporary closures may still occur as repairs are underway, even if a driver has an appointment scheduled.

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DPS said it notified customers with appointments who were impacted by the temporary closure and directed them to reschedule appointments at an alternative location.

The mega center was closed on March 16 after sustaining flooding damage due to “major water pipe leaks.”

DPS announced the center was partially reopened in April but did not say when it would be back to full operations.

The building used for the driver’s license office is leased to the Department of Public Safety, which said it is working with the owners to reopen the facility.

DPS said Monday there is still no timeline for when repairs will be complete.

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