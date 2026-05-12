Despite partial reopening, Leon Valley driver’s license office still experencing temporary closures Mega Center may experience temporary closures as repairs remain underway, DPS says A flood of leaking pipe water has indefinitely closed the Texas Department of Public Safety driver license mega center in Leon Valley. (KSAT) LEON VALLEY, Texas – Although the Leon Valley driver’s license office has partially reopened, some people arrived to find the office closed.
In a statement to KSAT, the Texas Department of Public Safety clarified that temporary closures may still occur as repairs are underway, even if a driver has an appointment scheduled.
DPS said it notified customers with appointments who were impacted by the temporary closure and directed them to reschedule appointments at an alternative location.
The mega center was
closed on March 16 after sustaining flooding damage due to “major water pipe leaks.”
DPS announced the center was partially reopened in April but did not say when it would be back to full operations.
The building used for the driver’s license office is leased to the Department of Public Safety, which said it is working with the owners to reopen the facility.
DPS said Monday there is still no timeline for when repairs will be complete.
Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
One mom's raw truth about postpartum anxiety no one talks about ▶ 0:40 One mom's raw truth about postpartum anxiety no one talks about SA's Playoff Run Is a Lifeline for These Local Vendors ▶ 1:46 SA's Playoff Run Is a Lifeline for These Local Vendors San Antonio is offering FREE help with your property taxes — but you have to act fast ▶ 0:33 San Antonio is offering FREE help with your property taxes — but you have to act fast No Arrest. No Answers. A Family Is Waiting. ▶ 1:25 No Arrest. No Answers. A Family Is Waiting. Two Boys Murdered. Two Moms Still Waiting for Answers. ▶ 1:31 Two Boys Murdered. Two Moms Still Waiting for Answers. Spurs fans are ALL IN — and they're confident tonight's a must-win ▶ 0:40 Spurs fans are ALL IN — and they're confident tonight's a must-win Spurs fans show their spirit through nail art ▶ 2:33 Spurs fans show their spirit through nail art Don't show up without doing this first – Spurs Watch Party guide ▶ 1:06 Don't show up without doing this first – Spurs Watch Party guide How a free city program helped San Antonio entrepreneur land shelf space at retail stores ▶ 0:58 How a free city program helped San Antonio entrepreneur land shelf space at retail stores ‘We want justice’: Family seeking answers after SAPD SWAT officers shoot, kill man ▶ 0:06 ‘We want justice’: Family seeking answers after SAPD SWAT officers shoot, kill man ‘Another mandate without funding’: New Texas law could cost school districts millions ▶ 0:35 ‘Another mandate without funding’: New Texas law could cost school districts millions This River Walk spot is giving away FREE conchas if the Spurs win tonight ▶ 1:13 This River Walk spot is giving away FREE conchas if the Spurs win tonight Fans Expect Team To Bounce Back After Loss ▶ 0:26 Fans Expect Team To Bounce Back After Loss Hunt residents are still driving miles just to check the mail ▶ 0:38 Hunt residents are still driving miles just to check the mail Lawmakers push to release Alamo Heights family from Dilley ICE facility ▶ 1:01 Lawmakers push to release Alamo Heights family from Dilley ICE facility A Cold Front is coming ahead of schedule in SA ▶ 1:19 A Cold Front is coming ahead of schedule in SA SWAT Opens Fire After Suspect Shoots at Officers ▶ 1:14 SWAT Opens Fire After Suspect Shoots at Officers Military Vets Finally Have a Launchpad for Their Business Dreams in SA ▶ 1:32 Military Vets Finally Have a Launchpad for Their Business Dreams in SA Peeping Tom Suspect Arrested — But Police Say There May Be More Victims ▶ 1:52 Peeping Tom Suspect Arrested — But Police Say There May Be More Victims Spurs Fans Left Out — But There's a Fix ▶ 1:42 Spurs Fans Left Out — But There's a Fix GAS PRICES REACH $4/GALLON: How Sa drivers are coping with the surge ▶ 1:20 GAS PRICES REACH $4/GALLON: How Sa drivers are coping with the surge Alamo Heights community reacts after ICE detains mother, 2 children ▶ 1:16 Alamo Heights community reacts after ICE detains mother, 2 children He Has No Home, But He Has His Family — And That's Enough ▶ 0:58 He Has No Home, But He Has His Family — And That's Enough Iconic Pig Stand Restaurant Demolished ▶ 0:20 Iconic Pig Stand Restaurant Demolished SA teens open up about what it's really like to be homeless ▶ 0:59 SA teens open up about what it's really like to be homeless Previous photo Next photo