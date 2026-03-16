Flooding closes DPS driver license mega center in Leon Valley; unclear when it will reopen

A flood of leaking pipe water has indefinitely closed the Texas Department of Public Safety driver license mega center in Leon Valley.

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A flood of leaking pipe water has indefinitely closed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) driver license mega center in Leon Valley.

Despite DPS’ assurances it had given people with appointments a heads-up, a steady stream of disappointed faces arrived and departed Monday morning.

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“They sent me a reminder last night and told me I had an appointment this morning. And yeah, so I came, and they’re closed,” Shaun Fields said. “I’ve been waiting since late December, early January so I can get my license. And the earliest appointment they had was today.”

In an email to KSAT, DPS Staff Sergeant Dila Hidalgo said the center at 7410 Huebner Road, which provides drivers license and identification card services, is “currently closed due to major water pipe leaks that caused flooding inside the building.”

“At this time, there is no estimated timeline for reopening the office,” the DPS statement concluded.

Water pooled in the parking lot downhill from the building as crews pumped and squeegeed out the inside on Monday.

People on site said it appeared water had come from a pipe in the ceiling. Approximately two inches worth had accumulated on the floor.

Hidalgo said customers with scheduled appointments had been notified and were provided information on how to reschedule their appointments.

At least two people told KSAT they had received some kind of a notification Monday morning, but many more said they hadn’t received anything.

Hidalgo did not immediately respond to KSAT’s follow-up questions, which included a question about what customers who had not received a notification were expected to do moving forward.

The agency’s website, though, generally directs customers to its online scheduling tool and said it only offers in-person driver license and identification card services by appointment.

There are three other DPS driver license office locations in Bexar County:

1803 South General McMullen Drive (San Antonio)

6502 South New Braunfels Avenue (San Antonio)

1633 Pat Booker Road (Universal City)

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