SAPD identifies suspect charged with murder in connection with North Side shooting

Eperez Oneil Ross, 29, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department revealed the identity of a suspect charged in connection with a Sunday morning murder on the North Side.

Eperez Oneil Ross, 29, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 11 a.m. in the 8000 block of Country Village. Upon arrival, SAPD said the officers found the victim, a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s, lying in a parking lot.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a man, believed to be Ross, fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

According to an updated SAPD preliminary report released Monday, a police-operated helicopter later responded to the area and located Ross by nearby train tracks.

Following a brief pursuit, officers caught up to Ross and took him into custody, according to the report.

According to Bexar County court records, Ross went before a judge Monday morning. The judge set his bond at $300,000, records indicate.

SAPD said it is still trying to determine what prompted the shooting.

The department’s investigation remains ongoing.

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