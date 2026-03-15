1 in custody after man killed in shooting on North Side, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Country Village.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken into custody after a man was killed in a shooting on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Country Village.

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Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and later saw a person riding away on a bicycle, SAPD said at the scene. They provided the person’s description to police.

The alleged shooter was then taken into custody, police said.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

SAPD said it is still trying to determine what prompted the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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