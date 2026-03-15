1 in custody after man killed in shooting on North Side, San Antonio police say Shooting happened Sunday morning in the 8400 block of Country Village The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Country Village. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken into custody after a man was killed in a shooting on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Country Village.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and later saw a person riding away on a bicycle, SAPD said at the scene. They provided the person’s description to police.
The alleged shooter was then taken into custody, police said.
The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
SAPD said it is still trying to determine what prompted the shooting.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
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