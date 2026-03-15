1 hospitalized after shooting outside Family Dollar on West Side, SAPD says Officials say man struck by car, shot multiple times, transported in critical condition A man was transported in critical condition after he was reportedly struck by a car and then shot multiple times, police said. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a car and then shot multiple times on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
This incident happened around 12:27 p.m., outside a Family Dollar store, located in the 1800 block of South Zarzamora Street.
When officers arrived, they learned a man, described in his mid 40 to 50s, was struck by a car and then shot multiple times by another man, in his mid-20s.
The man would be treated by EMS on-scene and transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police said the suspect fled after the shooting, and at this time, it’s unknown what prompted the incident.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information becomes available. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
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