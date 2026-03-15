1 hospitalized after shooting outside Family Dollar on West Side, SAPD says

A man was transported in critical condition after he was reportedly struck by a car and then shot multiple times, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a car and then shot multiple times on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

This incident happened around 12:27 p.m., outside a Family Dollar store, located in the 1800 block of South Zarzamora Street.

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When officers arrived, they learned a man, described in his mid 40 to 50s, was struck by a car and then shot multiple times by another man, in his mid-20s.

The man would be treated by EMS on-scene and transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the suspect fled after the shooting, and at this time, it’s unknown what prompted the incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information becomes available.

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