5 injured, several detained after shooting at Port Aransas beach, reports say

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Five people were injured, and several were detained after a shooting at the Port Aransas beach, according to multiple media reports.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting late Saturday night at Beach Marker 20.

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Port Aransas Police Chief James Stokes told the Port Aransas South Jetty that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an altercation.

Stokes told KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi that two separate groups got into an altercation when someone allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired into the crowd.

Three people were detained in connection with the shooting, according to KRIS-TV.

All victims were taken to a hospital for further treatment. At least two people are reportedly in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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