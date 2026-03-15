Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on South Side, police say

Officers responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Club House Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Club House Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

Police said officers found a 32-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival. The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The shooter, identified as a 38-year-old man, and an unknown female were arguing at the location, SAPD said.

Police said it is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrival, SAPD said. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: