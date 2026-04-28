1 shot at Northeast Side business; suspect turns themself in, Windcrest police say Windcrest police say the suspect is currently in their custody SAN ANTONIO – One person is in custody after a shooting on the Northeast Side left another person injured, according to the Windcrest Police Department.
Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at a business in the 5000 block of Walzem Road.
Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at a business in the 5000 block of Walzem Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
One person was taken to a hospital for further treatment. The San Antonio Police Department told KSAT the shooting involved a “critical injury.”
The alleged shooter turned themselves in to SAPD, Windcrest police said, and was transferred to their custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Luis Cienfuegos headshot
Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.
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