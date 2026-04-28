1 shot at Northeast Side business; suspect turns themself in, Windcrest police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in custody after a shooting on the Northeast Side left another person injured, according to the Windcrest Police Department.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at a business in the 5000 block of Walzem Road.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at a business in the 5000 block of Walzem Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

One person was taken to a hospital for further treatment. The San Antonio Police Department told KSAT the shooting involved a “critical injury.”

The alleged shooter turned themselves in to SAPD, Windcrest police said, and was transferred to their custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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