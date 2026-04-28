100,000+ gallons of wastewater spilled from collapsed Northeast Side sewer, SAWS says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Northeast Side sewer collapsed on Tuesday, causing a wastewater spill and prompting the San Antonio Water System to respond.

SAWS reported a spill estimated at more than 100,000 gallons of water at 2:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Bicentennial Drive East of Highway Interstate 10.

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The spill was caused by a 24-inch collapsed sewer main due to recent heavy rain, according to a SAWS news release. By the time the release was sent, a SAWS crew had already been sent to repair the spill.

SAWS said domestic wastewater was coming out from the sewer main, and Rosillo Creek is an area that could potentially be affected by the spill.

SAWS recommends that individuals not swim in the creek, wash their hands before preparing or eating food, and wash their hands before contact with animals, soil or diapers.

A spokesperson for SAWS stated that the spill has been contained and corrected, and that cleanup activities are underway.

Read more SAWS coverage from KSAT: