Stormy Pattern Continues Today, Much Cooler Weather Ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Low 80s, scattered showers & storms (30%)

FRIDAY: Much cooler; showers and storms likely (60%), windy

WEEKEND: Cool mornings, sunny and pleasant afternoons

NEXT WEEK: Dry and warmer, low rain chances mid‑week

FORECAST

TODAY

A cold front moved through slowly this morning, keeping a light drizzle and shower possible this morning. Storm chances increases through the afternoon while only increasing to the low 80s. Storm coverage will be highest north of San Antonio and across the Hill Country. While not everyone sees rain, a few storms could become strong, producing brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TONIGHT

Storm chances increase and become more widespread tonight as deeper moisture moves in along the stalled front. Some storms may strengthen during the evening and overnight hours, with locally heavy rainfall possible. Localized flooding in low‑lying or poor‑drainage areas is the main concern, along with gusty winds and reduced visibility for overnight travel.

Additionally, showers and storms will develop across South-Central Texas, with the best shot for rain being in the Hill Country and points northward (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY

Friday brings the greatest impacts. Cooler air rushes in behind the front, keeping temperatures mostly in the 60s while showers and thunderstorms continue, especially north and east of San Antonio.

Rainfall over the next few days will highest from Central Texas and points north (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Periods of heavy rain could lead to brief street flooding, and northeast winds may gust up to 35 mph, adding to the cool, raw feel. Storms begin shifting east by Friday evening as drier air moves in. By Friday evening, storms shift east and drier air begins moving in.

WEEKEND

The weekend brings a welcome change. Rain ends, skies clear, and much calmer conditions return. Mornings will be cool, with temperatures starting in the 50s and warming into the 70s during the afternoons, making for pleasant and dry weather across the region.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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