Helotes Cornyval Festival returns for 61st year with live music, rodeo

HELOTES, Texas – The 61st annual Helotes Cornyval Festival and PRCA Rodeo is set to kick off this weekend.

The festival and rodeo start Thursday and run through Sunday at the Helotes Festival Grounds, located at 12210 Leslie Road in Helotes. The four-day event includes rodeo, live music, carnival rides, food, arts and crafts, and free parking.

Recommended Videos

Three PRCA Rodeo performances are scheduled Thursday through Saturday, including bull riding and barrel racing. More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s festival, which has drawn crowds for more than six decades.

Entertainment lineup

Live music will be featured throughout the festival. The Spazmatics headline Thursday night, followed by Wade Bowen on Friday and David Lewis on Saturday. On Sunday, admission is free for “Shoot It,” featuring Mario Flores — A Tribute to Emilio.

Family activities

Carnival rides will be available with special pricing throughout the festival weekend. The H-E-B Family Area KidZone will feature activities such as Chicken Bingo, the Corn Eating Contest and Swifty Swine Racing Pigs.

American Indians will officially present the Colors of the Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday, with a performance on the festival grounds. Military veterans will also be honored during the weekend’s festivities.

For the full schedule and ticket details, visit cornyval.org.

Read also: