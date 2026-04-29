McAllen mariachi band released from ICE custody to open for Kacey Musgraves at Gruene Hall

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Members of a mariachi band from McAllen, who were once detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, are now scheduled to open for country music star Kasey Musgraves at multiple concerts in the Texas Hill Country.

“The Mariachi Brothers” and Musgraves will perform at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels from May 3-5, according to the venue’s website. The band will take the stage at 8 p.m. on those nights, followed by Musgraves’ performance at 9 p.m.

Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar, 18; Caleb Gámez-Cuéllar, 14; Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar, 12; and their parents were released from ICE custody in March with assistance from lawmakers and politicians.

>> Two teen brothers in Texas mariachi band are released from ICE custody amid bipartisan criticism

The family was detained on Feb. 25 following a routine check-in with immigration officials.

However, the situation didn’t garner attention until lawmakers and politicians took to social media to slam the family’s detention.

The family had entered the country in May 2023 through the CBP One app, a President Joe Biden-era application process for asylum seekers.

The teens are members of the McAllen High School Mariachi Oro band, which has visited the White House, performed at Carnegie Hall and won eight state championships.

According to the Gruene Hall’s website, each of the three concerts is sold out.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.

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