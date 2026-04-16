Where to score free food, coffee after each Spurs playoff win

San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Gerald Leong)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs’ performance in the upcoming NBA playoffs will dictate whether fans can score some free food and coffee.

Taco Palenque will give out free breakfast tacos after every Spurs playoff win, according to a news release. Customers must use coupon code “SPURSWIN” in the Taco Palenque app or present it in the restaurant.

Recommended Videos

The Taco Palenque offer is available at all of its locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., even outside of San Antonio, the release said.

Eightball Coffee and La Panadería have also joined in to provide some free food or coffee.

La Panadería will give out Fiesta-themed mini conchas for free at every La Panadería location after a Spurs win. The promotion is only available for the first 50 customers who purchase an additional item.

Eightball Coffee, which is located at 1432 S. St. Mary’s Street, partnered with San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to provide free coffee the following day after each San Antonio win from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Spurs are set to compete in their first playoff game in seven years at 8 p.m. on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Frost Bank Center.

Read more Spurs coverage from KSAT: