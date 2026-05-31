Where to buy tickets for the 2026 NBA Finals in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Frost Bank Center is the home for games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, and you are invited to be a part of the action!

In order to attend the NBA Finals in person, however, you will need to be prepared to spend a significant chunk of money.

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You also have to live within 150 miles of the Frost Bank Center to purchase tickets. Your location is determined by the zip code associated with your payment method.

Official and verified resale tickets may be purchased through the Spurs’ website or Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA. Exercise caution when using third-party ticketing platforms.

As of Sunday afternoon, limited standard admission tickets are available in the upper bowl, starting at more than $1,000.

Resale tickets are available in the lower bowl for more than $2,000, with seats closest to the action priced between $9,000 and $47,000.

Those most expensive courtside seats include early access to the venue through a VIP entrance as well as food and drink in the floor-level Ledger Club. No Knicks gear is allowed courtside.

>> Click here to purchase tickets to Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Special fan experiences are also available for the first two games of the finals, including:

Game day experiences are add-ons and require a separately purchased ticket to attend the game.

Should the NBA Finals extend into a fifth or seventh game, the Frost Bank Center would also host those matches. Presale tickets are also available for those matches.

>> Click here to purchase presale tickets for Game 5 and Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks will host the third, fourth and sixth games (if necessary) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets have not yet been placed on sale for those contests.

If you can not attend in person, there are several watch parties available to attend across San Antonio.

Plus, KSAT 12 is your official home for the NBA Finals, and will broadcast every game live at 7:30 p.m., followed by highlights and analysis on ‘Inside the NBA’ and KSAT 12’s ‘Nightbeat.’

Click here to see the full schedule.

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