Former Spur Tiago Splitter to face San Antonio in 2026 NBA Playoffs

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) shoots a three point shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ali Gradischer)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Portland won at Phoenix on Tuesday night, 114-110, to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup with the second-seeded Spurs.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how the Spurs fared against the Trail Blazers during the 2025-26 regular season. San Antonio won two of three head-to-head matchups versus Portland.

Regular season results

Game 1 at Portland — Nov. 26, 2025: Spurs 115, Blazers 102

This was an NBA Cup group stage contest. Victor Wembanyama sat out with a left calf strain.

De’Aaron Fox led the Spurs with 37 points. San Antonio shot 22 of 25 (88%) from the free throw line. The Spurs trailed for most of the first half, but they needed a second-half surge to come away with the win.

Game 2 at San Antonio — Jan. 3, 2026: Blazers 115, Spurs 110

Wembanyama sat out again — this time with left knee soreness. Devin Vassell did not suit up, either, due to a strained left adductor.

Trail Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija posted a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Portland made 19 3-pointers compared to the Spurs’ 10 threes.

Game 3 at San Antonio — April 8, 2026: Spurs 112, Blazers 101

As was the case for the first two games, Wembanyama did not face the Blazers due to injury. Stephon Castle also sat out with right knee soreness.

Fox led the Spurs with 25 points. Sixth Man of the Year candidate Keldon Johnson added 20 points off the pine. San Antonio had six players score in double figures to help offset Wembanyama’s absence.

Notes on the Trail Blazers

Don’t let the No. 7 seed fool you. Interim head coach Tiago Splitter has Avdija, two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday and a hungry young roster ready to give his former team everything it can handle.

Portland Trail Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during a press conference before an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Avdija led the Trail Blazers in scoring (24.2 points per game) and assists (6.7 per game) during the regular season. He faced the Spurs in all three games and averaged 31.7 points per game — his best average against any team he faced three or more times this season.

Now in his second NBA season, center Donovan Clingan played in 77 games and averaged 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds. Though he never squared up against Wembanyama this season, he posted 14.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in three games against San Antonio.

Clingan will also share the court against friend, ex-college teammate and budding Spurs guard Stephon Castle. Both Clingan and Castle helped the UConn Huskies capture their second of back-to-back national titles in 2024.

Holiday, a veteran guard, is in his first season with the Blazers. He averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 assists per game in the regular season. The 17-year NBA veteran brings championship pedigree to Portland.

The Trail Blazers are led by Splitter, a former Spurs forward.

Tiago Splitter donned the Silver and Black from 2010-2015.

On Oct. 23, 2025, Splitter was named interim head coach after Chauncey Billups was arrested in connection with a federal gambling investigation and placed on administrative leave by the NBA.

The Spurs selected Splitter with the 28th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He developed into a key part of San Antonio’s 2014 NBA championship team.

San Antonio holds homecourt advantage in the best-of-seven series. Game 1 will be tip at 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Frost Bank Center.

More recent San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT: