Spurs guard Devin Vassell serves up heat at Panda Express meet-and-greet ahead of playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – With the San Antonio Spurs enjoying an off day before ramping up playoff preparations, guard Devin Vassell traded the court for serving up spicy new flavors at a local Panda Express.

Vassell hosted a meet-and-greet Monday afternoon at the Panda Express located at 7979 Bandera Road, drawing a long line of playoff-hungry Spurs fans.

“It just goes to show the amount of support that they have for us,” Vassell said. “Without them, we honestly wouldn’t be here. I just want to say a huge appreciation and shout out to them.”

The event celebrated Panda Express’ collaboration with Buldak on its Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken, which the company bills as its spiciest dish to date.

Vassell went behind the counter to serve customers, injecting some playoff energy into the lunchtime crowd.

“It was surreal, honestly,” Vassell said after seeing the hundreds of fans lined up along Bandera Road. “Then, for it to be Panda Express, my childhood, I used to come here and eat all the time. It’s really a full circle moment.”

The Spurs, who wrapped up the regular season and secured home-court advantage in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs, will hold their first practice on Wednesday.

The team is set to face the winner of the Suns and Trail Blazers Play-In Tournament game in the opening round, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. inside Frost Bank Center.

Read also: