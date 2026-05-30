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CLEAR Alert issued for woman last seen in west Bexar County

Clarissa Segura was last seen Thursday in the 9400 block of Hacienda Acres

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Clarissa Segura, 31. (DPS/BCSO)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a 31-year-old woman last seen in west Bexar County who is believed to be possibly endangered.

Clarissa Segura was last seen at noon on Thursday, May 26, in the 9400 block of Hacienda Acres, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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Segura is described to be 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. DPS said she was last seen wearing a black pajama set.

Anyone with any information on Segura’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

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