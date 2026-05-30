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Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

Crash happened Friday night in the 11500 block of Huebner Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 11500 block of Huebner Road.

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Police said the pedestrian was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk when a blue Infiniti traveling eastbound on Huebner Road struck him.

The pedestrian, identified as a man believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

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