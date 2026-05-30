Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say Crash happened Friday night in the 11500 block of Huebner Road Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 11500 block of Huebner Road.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk when a blue Infiniti traveling eastbound on Huebner Road struck him.
The pedestrian, identified as a man believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAPD said the driver remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
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Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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