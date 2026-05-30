Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 11500 block of Huebner Road.

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Police said the pedestrian was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk when a blue Infiniti traveling eastbound on Huebner Road struck him.

The pedestrian, identified as a man believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

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