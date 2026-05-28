Essence Preparatory Public School founder and superintendent arrested in Cibolo on three charges, jail records show

Akeem Jonathan Brown, 34, faces three criminal charges after being arrested by Cibolo police on May 14, 2026.

CIBOLO, Texas – The founder and superintendent of Essence Preparatory Public School faces three criminal charges after being arrested by Cibolo police earlier this month.

Akeem Jonathan Brown, 34, was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on May 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon, jail records show.

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Details about the cases are unknown at this time, and KSAT has reached out to Cibolo police for more information.

Jail records show he was released from jail on May 14.

In December, the school was ordered to close after receiving unacceptable ratings from the Texas Education Agency, according to the San Antonio Report.

The school’s open-enrollment contract is set to expire on July 31, according to a letter sent from the TEA to school board President Brian Dillard and Brown. The letter was obtained by the San Antonio Report.

Essence Preparatory Public School had “academically unacceptable performance ratings of an F in 2022-2023, a D in 2023-2024, and an F in 2024- 2025,” Commissioner Mike Morath said in the letter.

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