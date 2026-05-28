SAPD officer handed 20-day suspension after taking call while on duty from jailed child sex assault suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer served a 20-day suspension this spring after being captured on his own body-worn camera taking a phone call from a jailed child sex assault suspect, city discipline records show.

Officer Michael Schwab, a 17-year veteran of SAPD, was handed the suspension in late March for rules violations including consorting with persons of ill repute and conduct and behavior.

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While taking a prisoner to jail and in the presence of a probationary officer in late October, Schwab received and accepted a call from an inmate being held in jail on accusations of aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show.

The inmate, who is listed in discipline paperwork as having the initials A.G., had previously been incarcerated on allegations of possessing sexual content depicting children, according to records.

Schwab brought discredit to the department and himself by knowingly accepting a phone call from a jail inmate, the suspension paperwork states.

Schwab’s suspension ran from April 20 to May 9, city records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.