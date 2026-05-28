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Local News

BCSO to provide details on recent homicide arrest

KSAT livestreamed the news conference at 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

A file image of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office seal. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details about a recent homicide arrest at 7:30 p.m. in a North Side neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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