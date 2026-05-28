BCSO to provide details on recent homicide arrest
KSAT livestreamed the news conference at 7:30 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details about a recent homicide arrest at 7:30 p.m. in a North Side neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.