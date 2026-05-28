Afternoon highs push into low 90s as humidity lingers

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORNING FOG POSSIBLE: Damp ground may lead to patchy low visibility at sunrise

QUIETER PATTERN AHEAD: Dry stretch builds in with more sunshine late week

WARMER WEEKEND: Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s under partly sunny skies

FORECAST

TODAY

Calmer conditions are expected heading into Thursday morning. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s before settling into the mid-60s by sunrise. With recent rainfall and lingering moisture near the surface, patchy fog may develop during the early morning commute.

Thursday weather planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEKEND

A drier weather pattern is developing as high pressure strengthens over Texas, limiting rain chances and allowing for more sunshine. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly sunny both days, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows will stay mild, generally in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Humidity levels will remain manageable through the end of the week, although conditions may still feel muggy at times due to saturated ground from recent rains.

Remaining humid through the weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED FORECAST

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, rain chances gradually return as a more active upper-level pattern develops across the region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could begin to redevelop Sunday night into Monday, with rain chances increasing slightly into Tuesday. Current forecast guidance suggests only scattered coverage, with most locations expected to remain dry for extended periods.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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