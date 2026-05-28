1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Seguin Walmart; Alleged shooter in custody, city says

SEGUIN, Texas – A woman was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Walmart in Seguin, according to a spokesperson for the city. The city confirmed to KSAT the alleged shooter is in custody.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting at a Walmart in the 500 block of South Highway 123 Bypass.
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The city said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was injured and were taken to a San Antonio hospital via helicopter, the city said.
The Seguin Police Department said the Walmart store is closed until further notice.
Officers are investigating the scene and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.