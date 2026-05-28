1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Seguin Walmart; Alleged shooter in custody, city says

SEGUIN, Texas – A woman was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Walmart in Seguin, according to a spokesperson for the city. The city confirmed to KSAT the alleged shooter is in custody.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting at a Walmart in the 500 block of South Highway 123 Bypass.

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The city said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was injured and were taken to a San Antonio hospital via helicopter, the city said.

The Seguin Police Department said the Walmart store is closed until further notice.

Officers are investigating the scene and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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