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Sports

NBA announces tipoff times, TV networks for first 4 Spurs-Trail Blazers playoff games

The league announced the times on social media late Tuesday night

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a basket with teammates Luke Kornet and Keldon Johnson, right, during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 6, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will be under the playoff spotlight on Sunday night for the first time in seven years.

Moments after the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the NBA released tipoff and broadcast information for the first four games of the Spurs’ first-round series against Portland.

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The 2026 postseason is the first since the NBA’s new long-term television contracts with ESPN/ABC, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video went into effect.

Due to the new TV deals, first round playoff series will no longer have local and national broadcasts. All playoff games will air exclusively with the league’s national broadcast partners: ESPN/ABC, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

The NBA previously announced Game 1 of Spurs-Trail Blazers will tip at 8 p.m. Central time from the Frost Bank Center and air on NBC.

The NBA has since revealed dates, start times and network designations for Games 2, 3 and 4.

Game 2 in San Antonio is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will again air on NBC.

The series will shift to the Moda Center in Portland for Games 3 and 4.

The pivotal Game 3 is set to start at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and air on Amazon Prime Video. Game 4 will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. ESPN will broadcast Game 4.

If Spurs-Trail Blazers series goes beyond the guaranteed four games, the league will announce tipoff and broadcast times for Games 5, 6 and 7 at a later date.

Below is the full first round schedule:

GameDateLocationTime (central)TV network
1Sun. 4/19Portland at San Antonio8 p.m.NBC
2Tues. 4/21Portland at San Antonio7 p.m. NBC
3Fri. 4/24San Antonio at Portland9:30 p.m.Amazon Prime Video
4Sun. 4/26San Antonio at Portland2:30 p.m.ESPN
5*Tues. 4/28Portland at San AntonioTBDTBD
6*Thurs. 4/30San Antonio at PortlandTBDTBD
7*Sat. 5/2Portland at San AntonioTBDTBD

*if necessary

TBD = To Be Determined

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