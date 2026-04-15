NBA announces tipoff times, TV networks for first 4 Spurs-Trail Blazers playoff games

(Darren Abate, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a basket with teammates Luke Kornet and Keldon Johnson, right, during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 6, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will be under the playoff spotlight on Sunday night for the first time in seven years.

Moments after the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the NBA released tipoff and broadcast information for the first four games of the Spurs’ first-round series against Portland.

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The 2026 postseason is the first since the NBA’s new long-term television contracts with ESPN/ABC, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video went into effect.

Due to the new TV deals, first round playoff series will no longer have local and national broadcasts. All playoff games will air exclusively with the league’s national broadcast partners: ESPN/ABC, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

The NBA previously announced Game 1 of Spurs-Trail Blazers will tip at 8 p.m. Central time from the Frost Bank Center and air on NBC.

The NBA has since revealed dates, start times and network designations for Games 2, 3 and 4.

Game 2 in San Antonio is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will again air on NBC.

The series will shift to the Moda Center in Portland for Games 3 and 4.

The pivotal Game 3 is set to start at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and air on Amazon Prime Video. Game 4 will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. ESPN will broadcast Game 4.

If Spurs-Trail Blazers series goes beyond the guaranteed four games, the league will announce tipoff and broadcast times for Games 5, 6 and 7 at a later date.

Below is the full first round schedule:

Game Date Location Time (central) TV network 1 Sun. 4/19 Portland at San Antonio 8 p.m. NBC 2 Tues. 4/21 Portland at San Antonio 7 p.m. NBC 3 Fri. 4/24 San Antonio at Portland 9:30 p.m. Amazon Prime Video 4 Sun. 4/26 San Antonio at Portland 2:30 p.m. ESPN 5* Tues. 4/28 Portland at San Antonio TBD TBD 6* Thurs. 4/30 San Antonio at Portland TBD TBD 7* Sat. 5/2 Portland at San Antonio TBD TBD

*if necessary

TBD = To Be Determined

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