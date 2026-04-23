Wembanyama takes positive step in concussion recovery with light cardio work, eyes Portland trip

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs star Victor Wembanyama completed light cardio work on Wednesday without his concussion symptoms worsening, a positive early step in his recovery as the team eyes Friday’s Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wembanyama reported to the Spurs’ facility and remains hopeful he will travel with the team Thursday to Portland.

Wembanyama’s status for the game, however, is uncertain as he must clear multiple stages of the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Wembanyama suffered the concussion after a hard fall in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s Game 2, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers that evened the first-round Western Conference playoff series at 1-1.

He played just 12 minutes before exiting and did not return.

Under NBA guidelines, players in the concussion protocol cannot participate in unrestricted basketball activities for at least 48 hours after the injury.

Gradual activity can resume earlier if symptoms do not worsen, followed by a series of symptom-free benchmarks that must be cleared before a team physician and league protocol director can approve a return to play.

Game 3 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Friday at Portland’s Moda Center.

The Spurs went without their 7-foot-4 centerpiece for much of the second half on Tuesday and will prepare accordingly if he is sidelined.

The series shifts to Portland for Games 3 and 4 before returning to San Antonio.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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