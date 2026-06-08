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Spurs fans can score a limited-edition cap by donating blood on NBA Finals game days

Type O blood remains in high demand

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is giving away limited-edition Spurs caps to fans who donate blood on NBA Finals game days. (South Texas Blood & Tissue Center)

SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Spurs battle the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, South Texans have a chance to support their team while helping save lives.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is offering a limited-edition Spurs cap to donors who give blood at any San Antonio donor center on Spurs Finals game days. The promotion is available while supplies last.

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To receive the cap, donors must use the promo code “FINALS” when scheduling an appointment.

Officials say the need for blood donations remains constant across the region, with every donation potentially helping two or more patients in need.

Appointments can be scheduled online through South Texas Blood & Tissue Center’s website or by calling 833-YOU-GIVE (833-968-4483).

Donors should bring a valid photo ID.

According to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, blood transfusions occur every two seconds in the United States.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is placing special emphasis on donations from people with Type O blood, particularly O-positive, which is the most common blood type in South Texas.

About 40% of the population has O-positive blood, and roughly half of Hispanics share that blood type, making those donations especially important for meeting local hospital needs.

Type O blood is frequently used in emergency situations and remains one of the most requested blood types by hospitals.

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