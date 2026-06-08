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Local News

Myra, Ernie and Larry go to NYC: Watch KSAT’s coverage ahead of NBA Finals Game 3 between Spurs-Knicks

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT 12 team has arrived in New York City as the Spurs look to take a bite out of the Big Apple’s Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

It is the first time the finals have been held at Madison Square Garden since 1999, when the Spurs defeated the Knicks 78-77 on the road in Game 5 to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back home to San Antonio.

Of course, the 2026 Spurs are entering a much different scenario.

In 1999, the Spurs traveled to New York with a 2-0 lead after winning the first two games of the series at the Alamodome. This time around, the Spurs lost both home games to open the NBA Finals.

Luckily, Victor Wembanyama said the pressure does not bother him, and he’s “built for” this kind of adversity.

KSAT 12 is the official broadcast home for all of the NBA Finals action.

Myra Arthur, Ernie Zuniga and Larry Ramirez will be live from New York City covering all the action during our Monday newscasts, leading up to the Race for Seis special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus.

Another livestream previewing Game 1 will air at 7 p.m. exclusively on KSAT Plus. ABC will carry exclusive live coverage of Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. live on KSAT 12.

More Race for Seis coverage:

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