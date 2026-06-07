Spurs-themed market brings small businesses, community together on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio small businesses gathered Sunday morning at Early Bird Coffee on the Northwest Side for a Spurs-themed pop-up market, blending local commerce with team spirit.

The event was organized by For the Girlies Collective, a local craft club that brought vendors together for a morning of Spurs-themed goods and coffee.

“The Spurs support us and our businesses so much, especially here at Early Bird,” said Jezelle Araiza, representing For the Girlies Collective. “It’s just a way to show them that even when they’re traveling, we still come together for the city and we still support them.”

Among the vendors was Tiffany Vargas, who sold handmade clay earrings at the event. She said markets like this one play an important role in building her customer base.

“I do a lot of markets and a lot of people discover us from these markets, which I love,” Vargas said. “Some people that have never heard of me.”

Early Bird Coffee Manager Rose Burns said the event drew a larger-than-usual crowd to an already popular spot.

“If you’ve ever been here, we are a really busy coffee shop anyway,” Burns said. “Sundays are one of our busiest days, but it is probably going to be packed to the door, line out the door pretty much all day.”

Vendor Suzette Deliz echoed the value of face-to-face connections that in-person markets provide.

“I feel like there’s nothing like meeting somebody in person, and so being able to reach out and meet people in person is very helpful,” Deliz said.

For those who missed Sunday’s event, For the Girlies Collective plans to host more pop-ups in the future and will post updates on Instagram.

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