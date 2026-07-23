How to appeal a FEMA decision or award amount following Hill Country, South Texas floods

FILE - A sign for the Federal Emergency Management Agency is pictured at FEMA headquarters, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Individuals who have received a decision for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have 60 days to appeal.

Following the July 2026 floods in the Hill Country and South Texas, 33 counties were designated for FEMA assistance:

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Atascosa County

Bandera County

Bexar County

Blanco County

Brewster County

Comal County

Crockett County

Dimmit County

Duval County

Edwards County

Frio County

Gillespie County

Jim Wells County

Kendall County

Kerr County

Kimble County

Kinney County

La Salle County

Live Oak County

Mason County

Maverick County

Medina County

Menard County

Pecos County

Real County

Schleicher County

Sutton County

Terrell County

Uvalde County

Val Verde County

Webb County

Wilson County

Zavala County

An appeal form should be included with every decision letter, but can also be found here.

FEMA said that sending estimates for repairs, bills, receipts, property titles, deeds and any documentation that shows you require additional assistance should be used in the appeal process.

The agency said that documents used for an appeal should include the following:

Full name

Current phone number and address

Your FEMA application number on all pages

The disaster number on every page

Address of the disaster-damaged home

Receipts, bills and estimates for businesses must also include the business’s name and contact information that can be verified.

Here are the following ways the appeal and supporting documents can be sent to FEMA:

Uploaded online to a DisasterAssistance.gov account

In person at a Disaster Recovery Center

Mail: FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Fax: 800-827-8112 - Attention: FEMA - Individuals & Households Program

If the appeal is being submitted on behalf of someone else, the agency requires written permission from that person.

FEMA said that residents can expect a decision on the appeal within 90 days. The agency will notify residents through mail or a DisasterAssistance.gov account.

The FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 will answer questions on the appeal process.

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