How to appeal a FEMA decision or award amount following Hill Country, South Texas floods

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Individuals who have received a decision for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have 60 days to appeal.
Following the July 2026 floods in the Hill Country and South Texas, 33 counties were designated for FEMA assistance:
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- Atascosa County
- Bandera County
- Bexar County
- Blanco County
- Brewster County
- Comal County
- Crockett County
- Dimmit County
- Duval County
- Edwards County
- Frio County
- Gillespie County
- Jim Wells County
- Kendall County
- Kerr County
- Kimble County
- Kinney County
- La Salle County
- Live Oak County
- Mason County
- Maverick County
- Medina County
- Menard County
- Pecos County
- Real County
- Schleicher County
- Sutton County
- Terrell County
- Uvalde County
- Val Verde County
- Webb County
- Wilson County
- Zavala County
An appeal form should be included with every decision letter, but can also be found here.
FEMA said that sending estimates for repairs, bills, receipts, property titles, deeds and any documentation that shows you require additional assistance should be used in the appeal process.
The agency said that documents used for an appeal should include the following:
- Full name
- Current phone number and address
- Your FEMA application number on all pages
- The disaster number on every page
- Address of the disaster-damaged home
Receipts, bills and estimates for businesses must also include the business’s name and contact information that can be verified.
Here are the following ways the appeal and supporting documents can be sent to FEMA:
- Uploaded online to a DisasterAssistance.gov account
- In person at a Disaster Recovery Center
- Mail: FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055
- Fax: 800-827-8112 - Attention: FEMA - Individuals & Households Program
If the appeal is being submitted on behalf of someone else, the agency requires written permission from that person.
FEMA said that residents can expect a decision on the appeal within 90 days. The agency will notify residents through mail or a DisasterAssistance.gov account.
The FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 will answer questions on the appeal process.
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