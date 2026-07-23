Heat index of 105°+ today, while some in Texas will get rain from Tropical Storm Bertha

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY IN SAN ANTONIO: Near 100°, feeling more like 105° to 110°

T.S. BERTHA: Weak storm will bring some rain to coastal Texas today

RAIN CHANCE TODAY & TONIGHT: 20% chance for San Antonio, higher near the coast

NUECES & FRIO RIVERS: Continue to flood near Cotulla & Tilden

FORECAST

TODAY

Yesterday, we officially reached 100° at San Antonio Int’l for the first time this year, and we very well may do it again today. Expect sunny skies and a high near 100°, but high humidity will make it feel more like 105° to 110°.

Thursday's forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In the later afternoon and overnight hours, there may be a spotty shower. Chance around San Antonio is only 20%, but a little higher closer to the coast because of Tropical Storm Bertha.

T.S. BERTHA

Tropical Storm Bertha is a weak system (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tropical Storm Bertha is weakening as it nears the Texas Coast today. Still, it is expected to bring some showers and storms to areas along coastal Texas from Galveston to Corpus, and even near the Rio Grande Valley.

The system will continue to weaken and dissipate as it tracks west toward Texas, causing very little wind and surge impact to the coastal plains on Thursday before disappearing by Friday morning.

Bertha poses no significant threats to travel and will be gone by the weekend. If you have beach plans, keep them.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NUECES & FRIO RIVERS

It is taking a long time for the nearly 500 billion gallons of water that fell last week to drain into Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi along the Nueces and Frio Rivers. Areas of Cotulla and Tilden along the rivers are still flooded. Cotulla, specifically, can expect the Nueces to remain at major flood stage through the weekend.

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS