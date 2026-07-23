Boerne horse ranch seeks volunteers after flood causes up to $1 million in damage

BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne horse ranch is asking the Kendall County community for help after last week’s flooding sent several feet of water through its buildings, damaged expensive equipment and left crews digging out from heavy mud.

Corrival Ranch — a horse breeding, training, rehabilitation and boarding center — opened three years ago.

Ben Wolff, a Corrival Ranch investor, said the flood washed away a significant amount of the work and investment that went into building the facility.

“It all happened in less than an hour,” Wolff said. “We went from being completely dry to having four feet of water standing in the buildings in less than an hour.”

Wolff said the ranch sits near Sister Creek, which feeds into the Guadalupe River. When the river rose, Sister Creek could not drain into it. This caused the water to back up and flood the surrounding property.

As the water rose, staff began moving horses out of danger. Wolff said 65 of the ranch’s 120 horses were taken to a nearby ranch. The other 55 horses were moved to higher ground.

No horse injuries were reported in the information provided, but the property took a major hit. Wolff estimated the total damage could fall between $500,000 and $1 million.

Inside one of the buildings, Wolff pointed to the waterline left behind by the flood.

“This is all underwater,” Wolff said, describing the area where equipment and machines were damaged.

Volunteers have already started showing up to help shovel mud, dry out buildings and begin the rebuilding process. Wolff said the response has been a reminder of the way Texans rally after disasters.

“This is what it means to be part of a Texas community, and it’s unique, I think, in the country,” Wolff said. “God bless Texas.”

The cleanup comes about a year after hundreds of people in the area helped with search and recovery efforts following the July 2025 flood.

The San Antonio Rose Palace is helping raise money for Corrival Ranch. A $40 Horse Fun Obstacle Class is scheduled for Saturday.

Flood 2026 Boerne Fundraiser (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Volunteers are welcome at the ranch every day starting at 6:30 a.m.

Organizers said anyone planning to help should bring mud boots.

More recent July 2026 floods coverage on KSAT: