San Antonio Zoo surprises Spurs-loving Salesian Sisters with 200 tickets, new basketball hoop

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio rallies behind the Spurs during their NBA Finals run, the San Antonio Zoo is recognizing a group that has become an unlikely symbol of the city’s playoff excitement.

The zoo recently surprised the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco with 200 admission tickets and a gift basket as a thank-you for the enthusiasm, hope and sense of community they have inspired throughout the Spurs’ postseason journey.

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The Sisters gained national attention during the playoffs for their support of the Spurs. From attending games and praying over players to hosting watch parties at St. John Bosco, their devotion to the team has resonated with fans across San Antonio.

Zoo officials said they wanted to find a meaningful way to give back after seeing the joy the Sisters brought to the community.

“When we saw how much joy the Salesian Sisters were bringing to our community, we knew we wanted to do something special for them,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “They’ve become a symbol of positivity during this incredible Spurs playoff run. We hope these tickets give them another opportunity to bless families throughout San Antonio and create meaningful experiences for the people they serve.”

Morrow said the 200 zoo tickets are intended to be shared with families served by the Sisters.

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Morrow and his wife also decided to personally donate a brand-new basketball goal, but when zoo staff arrived to deliver it, they learned another donor had already stepped in and provided one.

Rather than let the donation go unused, the new hoop was given to students at St. John Bosco School across the street.