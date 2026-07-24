Ingram animal rescue and rehab rebuilds after floodwaters damage enclosures, wash away supplies

INGRAM, Texas – An animal rescue and wildlife rehab in Ingram is picking up the pieces after floodwaters tore through its property, destroying animal enclosures, washing away supplies and leaving behind extensive damage.

For Katie Buck, owner of Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab, the flooding was the second major flood to hit the property in as many years. This time, she said, the destruction was significantly worse.

“It was heartbreaking. I think that’s the main word I can use for this,” Buck told KSAT. “I mean, it was scary.”

The property sits along Lazy Creek, which feeds into the Guadalupe River. During last week’s heavy rain, the creek quickly overflowed, sending floodwaters across the property.

Buck shared video with KSAT showing water surrounding the home where she grew up as the flood swept through the rescue area.

“It was so sad to watch all of our stuff disappear,” Buck added. “It didn’t do that last year. So it seems like it was a little more rough than last year, as far as the amount of rain, the amount of water that came through here.”

Despite the damage, Buck said every animal at the rescue survived and was accounted for.

She was able to move hundreds of animals to safety before floodwaters completely took out their enclosures.

The flooding also damaged equipment and scattered debris across the property, leaving behind a costly recovery effort.

This week, dozens of volunteers gathered to help clear fallen trees, remove twisted metal and haul away debris left behind by the flood at Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab.

“We’ve had numerous groups come in,” Buck said. “This enclosure was destroyed. We had to cut metal and bring all this stuff out. There were trees wrapped up.”

As cleanup continues, Buck said she’s concerned about the future of rebuilding in a region that has now experienced consecutive years of severe flooding.

“The resources are getting less,” Buck said. “It’s very hard to decide whether or not we’re willing to go through this again.”

Buck said she plans to apply for grants available to nonprofit organizations to help fund repairs and recovery. She also hopes to eventually open a second location on higher ground, reducing the risk of future flood damage while allowing the rescue to continue caring for injured and orphaned wildlife across Central Texas.

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