Spurs’ Wembanyama named Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was named the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) on Monday — the first of his professional career.

Wembanyama is the first unanimous winner and the youngest (22 years old) to win the award.

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The NBA officially announced Wembanyama, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren and Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson as finalists for the award on Sunday evening.

This season, Wembanyama was selected as the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month for January, February and March.

The third-year pro averaged 11.5 rebounds, a league-leading 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

During his rookie campaign in 2023-24, Wembanyama finished second for DPOY and lost out to fellow French native and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

This year, the Spurs are well represented for the NBA’s end-of-season awards.

In addition to DPOY, Wembanyama is also a finalist for the Most Valuable Player Award.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is a finalist for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. Head coach Mitch Johnson is a first-time finalist for Coach of the Year.

Wembanyama is the first Spur to win DPOY since Kawhi Leonard won the award in back-to-back seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16).

He now joins Leonard, Alvin Robertson (1985-86) and David Robinson (1991-92) as the only Spurs to take home the honor.

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