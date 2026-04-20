Honking, Spurs legends and what else you may have missed in Game 1 between San Antonio, Portland

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 111–98 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, but inside the Frost Bank Center, several details helped shape the atmosphere well before tip-off.

>> Wembanyama scores 35 points in playoff debut as Spurs roll past Trail Blazers 111-98

Here’s what you may have missed in last night’s late game:

‘Wear your shirt’

One of the most visible elements was the coordinated effort to energize the crowd.

The Spurs placed Fiesta-colored T-shirts on every seat, strongly encouraging fans to wear them. By game time, the arena had transformed into a sea of bright pink, teal, and orange—a nod to the franchise’s iconic color scheme and Fiesta.

In a post-game press conference, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said it was “great” to see that many fans wearing the colorful shirts.

“I love the animation... you should absolutely wear your shirt if you’re coming to the game,” he said.

Spurs legends in the house

The night also featured a quiet but notable show of franchise history.

Spurs legends Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson were all in attendance. While there was no extended ceremony, their presence did not go unnoticed by fans or players.

In an Instagram video posted by the Spurs, “The Admiral” is seen giving Duncan bunny ears while they’re featured on the big screen.

“These two,” the caption states with a laughing face emoji.

Game day drip

Ahead of the game, the Spurs players themselves made a statement with their arrival attire. The entire team entered the arena dressed in black suits — all business.

“Men in Black,” the Spurs posted on Instagram.

“Everyone dressed for the occasion in San Antonio,” the NBA posted on the social media platform.

Let’s go honking

“Go Spurs Go!” echoed through downtown San Antonio last night as fans took to Commerce Street to celebrate a major milestone for the franchise.

The Spurs’ first playoff win since 2019 sent supporters pouring into the streets almost immediately after the final buzzer. For many, it was a long-awaited moment—and they made sure to celebrate it loudly, in true San Antonio fashion.

Traditionally, Spurs fans hit their horns and fill downtown roads after significant wins, and this night was no exception.

Take a look at the sights and sounds in the video player above.

On Sunday morning, the Spurs also helped set the tone with a pregame pep rally at Hemisfair before Game 1 tipped off, giving fans one more reason to believe something special might be building this postseason.

Spurs win freebies

Because the Spurs came away with a big win, the celebration is spilling well beyond the arena and into some pretty tasty deals around San Antonio Monday morning.

In Southtown, Eight-Ball Coffee is keeping the momentum going by offering free drip coffee from 8-10 a.m. after every Spurs win, giving fans a reason to keep the celebration—and the caffeine—flowing.

At Taco Palenque, the chain announced it will be handing out free potato and egg as well as bean and cheese tacos after every victory, available from 6-9 a.m. at all San Antonio locations.

And for something sweet, La Panadería is joining in too, offering a free concha to the first 50 customers at each location following every Spurs win.

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