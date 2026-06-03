Eighth staffer departs Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ office

SAN ANTONIO – A staff member who worked for San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has departed the mayor’s office.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Sophia Alejandro’s, a policy advisor since October 2025, last day was May 29.

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“Sophia was a terrific Policy Advisor to the Mayor, and we wish her the absolute best on her next steps,” a mayor’s spokesperson said.

Alejandro is the eighth staff member to leave the mayor’s office since Jones was sworn in June 2025.

Jones’ deputy chief of staff and chief of staff were the two most recent staff departures in April.

KSAT has reported on several shifts in Jones’ leadership team since she was first elected last year.

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