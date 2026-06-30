Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2025 nightclub shooting, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 65-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man last year on the South Side, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Ruben Cantu fatally shot Ricky Marquez Jr., 42, during a nightclub parking lot altercation on Feb. 2, 2025, at Papi Gallo Cantina. Cantu was arrested a month later.

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Cantu was with family at the club for a birthday gathering, according to the district attorney’s office. After some members of the group became intoxicated, staff members escorted them out of the building.

In the parking lot, Cantu pulled out a firearm during an altercation and fired multiple shots into the crowd, the news release said.

Marquez was among the victims who were shot, the attorney’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, Andrew Rivera, was injured by a gunshot.

Investigators located Cantu in connection with a separate terroristic threat investigation about one month after the shooting, the release said.

Cantu allegedly threatened someone after being denied a request to borrow a vehicle and money, stating that he had previously killed someone at “El Gallo,” KSAT reported in 2025. The person reported the threat to authorities and identified Cantu in photo lineups.

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