Man arrested, accused of fatal shooting outside South Side bar, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on the South Side, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Ruben Cantu, 63, was arrested and is accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old Ricky Marquez on Feb. 2.

Cantu faces two charges, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, according to Bexar County court records.

The shooting happened around 1:17 a.m. on Feb. 2 at a bar in the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue.

According to the affidavit, there was a family gathering for a birthday party, and an unidentified man at the party was reportedly cut off from the bar after “consuming too much alcohol” and “causing a disturbance.”

The group was asked to leave by staff, and once outside, a “large fight” broke out, resulting in someone firing a gun at them, the affidavit stated.

Once San Antonio police arrived on the scene, the affidavit stated that they found Marquez with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

A second victim was found with a gunshot wound to his thigh, police said. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition at this time remains unknown.

The affidavit stated that Cantu fled the scene before officers arrived, and witnesses reported seeing him depart in a beige or silver Chevrolet Tahoe.

Multiple witnesses provided statements

Multiple “reliable” witnesses told authorities the same description of an “older, heavy set” man in a black and white checkered shirt as the shooter, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage from the bar shows multiple people inside the location, with one man who appeared to match the description of the shooter given by witnesses being in the bar, the document reads.

Authorities showed the surveillance footage to the first witness, who identified the shooter as Cantu, her brother-in-law, after viewing the bar’s video and a photo of him.

Another witness, a friend of Cantu, described Cantu, including his clothing, as matching the same clothing as the shooter.

A third witness told police he did not see the shooting but heard gunshots while he was a part of the fight, the document stated. The witness described seeing a man, fitting Cantu’s description, holding what he believed was a firearm, the affidavit stated.

The final witness, who’s described as the security guard at the bar, told authorities he had asked Cantu and others to leave due to the excessive drinking, the affidavit stated.

After the fight started, he witnessed the shooting and described the shooter as “an older man” wearing a black and white plaid shirt, the affidavit stated. The security guard was shown a photo lineup but, according to the affidavit, could not identify anyone as the shooter.

According to the affidavit, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was told of a report for terroristic threats made against Cantu on March 8.

In the report, Cantu visited an acquaintance on March 7 and requested to borrow money and a vehicle. The affidavit states the person refused, and Cantu left with another person who was driving him.

The affidavit states that the driver did not know who Cantu was. Cantu told the driver he admitted to killing someone and wounding another at “El Gallo.”

The acquaintance later told authorities that Cantu was going to “kill” him and that Cantu “had already killed someone recently,” the affidavit states.

The acquaintance and the driver later identified Cantu in photo lineups, confirming his involvement in the incidents.

